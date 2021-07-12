Council housing boss threatened with homelessness left ‘on verge of crying’ by housing association

Danny Meredith, cabinet member for highways and housing at Rochdale Borough Council, has criticised the service provided by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) when he approached its homelessness team last week, describing the phone handler as “patronising” and “unwilling to help”.

RBH said its homelessness team are “selfless, dedicated and hard-working” and that they operate in line with a contract agreed with the council and its allocations policy.

Mr Meredith was appointed cabinet member for highways and housing following the local elections in early May.

The councillor was in the process of moving house around the same time, prompted by the Stamp Duty holiday.

Because of the new responsibilities associated with his cabinet role, he decided to change his job as an NHS emergency care nurse to become part-time.

But the resulting drop in income not covered by his council expenses allowance, meant his mortgage provider would no longer lend to him to fund the purchase of his new home, causing the sale to fall through in May.

Having already sold his house, Mr Meredith and his family moved into a bedroom in his father’s home while seeking accommodation in the private rented sector.

After having viewed 20 homes over a two-month period, Mr Meredith said he has been unable to find a property to rent – suspecting landlords were reluctant to let to him because he has two young children.

Meanwhile, his father faced taking a hit to his benefits because of the change in his household circumstances caused by Mr Meredith living with him, with his landlord also demanding more rent now that the family is in the property.

Mr Meredith said this means his family would have had to move out by September with nowhere to go.