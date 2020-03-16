Council launches fire safety review following Barking fire

“We have had to intervene at every stage since the fire,” says @CllrDRodwell as Barking and Dagenham Council announces review following huge blaze #ukhousing

Barking and Dagenham Council said it wants to learn the lessons from the fire, which badly damaged dozens of homes after ripping through timber balconies and cladding at Samuel Garside House in June 2019. Seventy-nine households had to flee to safety as the blaze engulfed the building in just six minutes, although no one was injured. Sir Steve Bullock, former mayor of Lewisham and executive member for housing at London Councils, has been appointed to lead the review. Mr Bullock is also chair of the Housing and Finance Institute and Sutton Council’s ALMO, the Sutton Housing Partnership. The review is expected to make recommendations for government to give councils greater powers for responding to emergency incidents like the Samuel Garside House fire in a final report set for publication this summer. Despite not owning or managing the block, Barking and Dagenham Council had to provide temporary accommodation for people made homeless by the fire and carried out a health and safety inspection there in August. People and organisations affected by the fire, as well as similar incidents in other areas, will be asked to provide evidence to the review, including those affected by the Worcester Park blaze which saw a fire rip through the timber-framed Richmond House development in Sutton owned by Metropolitan Thames Valley .

Sir Steve said: “Local authorities are on the frontline when it comes to dealing with emergencies like this, especially in the recovery phase once the first responders have finished their work.

“It’s vital that they have the powers needed to both support their communities in putting their lives back together, and make sure that all those involved are held to account.

“This does not appear to have been an isolated incident as there have been at least three other major fires of similar nature to that at Samuel Garside in the past year alone.”

Diarmaid Ward, cabinet member for housing at Islington Council, will support Sir Steve’s work on the review.

Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council and executive member for housing at London Councils, said: “Months after the fire we are still working with a multitude of organisations to make sure our residents feel safe in their homes.

“We have had to intervene at every stage since the fire, from making sure insurers would pay for suitable accommodation for families so they weren’t living in budget hotels for months on end, to paying for an external company to assess the safety of the block when residents told us they didn’t feel safe to return.