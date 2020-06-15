Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Council set to acquire over 100 new build homes from private developer amid Covid uncertainty
News
15/06/20
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
Housing associations’ Faustian pact with private finance
Next Article
BPHA issues £125m private placement
Related Stories
As we recover from this pandemic, maintaining standards is more important than ever
Housing associations’ Faustian pact with private finance
Grenfell Tower – three years on
Help to Buy extended in Scotland
Housing secretary backed down from plan to challenge ‘apparent bias’ claim over Westferry Printworks scheme, court documents show
How did we find ourselves here three years after Grenfell?
Flat sale ‘slowdown’ as government guidance causes mortgage refusals on buildings under 18m
How landlords are using social media to engage residents
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved