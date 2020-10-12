Councils failing to use powers in majority of private rented homes with severe hazards, research finds
News12/10/20by Lucie Heath
Councils are failing to issue improvement notices for private rented homes where severe hazards are discovered in the vast majority of cases, research by Generation Rent has found
