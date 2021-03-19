Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Councils to get five years to spend Right to Buy receipts in raft of government changes
News
19.03.21
by Jack Simpson
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Housing association to roll out smart home tech across 20,000 homes in ‘largest deal of its kind’
L&Q apologises after window falls from fifth-floor flat in ‘shocking and worrying incident’
BBA published ‘materially wrong’ certificate on Grenfell cladding after manufacturer ‘stonewalled’ data requests
Government to cut off £45m in affordable housing funding to combined authority
Scottish flatowners to get free cladding checks as part of government fire safety proposals
Councils to get five years to spend Right to Buy receipts in raft of government changes
Supreme Court rules that sleep-in care workers are not owed millions in back pay
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 28: ‘This is a serious safety matter’
RELATED STORIES
19.03.21
Scottish flatowners to get free cladding checks as part of government fire safety proposals
19.03.21
How can housing providers reach zero carbon goals within their own organisations?
SPONSORED ARTICLE
19.03.21
The week in housing: lease-based providers come under the regulator’s spotlight again
19.03.21
Competition watchdog orders two major house builders to scrap doubling ground rents
19.03.21
Council overcharged 5,000 tenants after rent change input error
18.03.21
Housing starts continue bounceback after COVID-19 decimation, new figures reveal
18.03.21
Regulator declares triple standards breach at two lease-based providers
18.03.21
Landlords should consider installing evacuation alarms in all high-rise blocks, says social housing fire safety group
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved