Councils warn of coronavirus-related homelessness spike in London

In a statement released today, London Councils, which represents local authorities in the capital, called for ministers to implement a series of actions, including raising Local Housing Allowance rates to ensure housing benefit claimants can continue to pay their rent.

London Councils is also calling on the government to provide a rent guarantee for all residents losing jobs and incomes as a result of the pandemic, which enables rent to still be paid to councils and housing associations.

On Wednesday, the government announced a three-month ban on evictions for social and private tenants because of the virus, while homeowners have been offered a three-month break from mortgage payments if they experience financial difficulties.

In addition to the above measures, London Councils is asking the government to remove the five week wait for new Universal Credit claimants to start receiving their benefits and increase council budgets for Local Welfare Assistance and Discretionary Housing Payments.