Councils warn of coronavirus-related homelessness spike in London

London boroughs have warned that additional measures must be put in place to avoid a spike in homelessness in the capital as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released today, London Councils, which represents local authorities in the capital, called for ministers to implement a series of actions, including raising Local Housing Allowance rates to ensure housing benefit claimants can continue to pay their rent.
London Councils is also calling on the government to provide a rent guarantee for all residents losing jobs and incomes as a result of the pandemic, which enables rent to still be paid to councils and housing associations.
On Wednesday, the government announced a three-month ban on evictions for social and private tenants because of the virus, while homeowners have been offered a three-month break from mortgage payments if they experience financial difficulties.
In addition to the above measures, London Councils is asking the government to remove the five week wait for new Universal Credit claimants to start receiving their benefits and increase council budgets for Local Welfare Assistance and Discretionary Housing Payments.
It said additional public health guidance must also be provided for those that deliver rough sleeping services, for example on how to support individuals who show symptoms of the virus.
Separate guidance is also needed for protecting individuals and families living in temporary accommodation with shared facilities, London Councils said.
Yesterday, the government announced an additional £3.2m for councils to help rough sleepers who are suspected of having coronavirus to self-isolate.
Meanwhile, homelessness charity Shelter has led calls for assistance to be provided for homeless families living in hostels and B&Bs, as latest government statistics show that the number of households living in temporary accommodation is at its highest since 2007.
Darren Rodwell, executive member for housing and planning at London Councils, said: “This is an emergency situation that requires a bold and decisive response. Boroughs are working flat-out to help our residents, including homeless Londoners, but we need further action at a national level.
“Although the government’s commitment to ending evictions is a good first step, much more needs to be done to address London’s chronic housing insecurity.
“Boroughs are concerned that a temporary eviction ban may simply store up pressures that later lead to a spike in homelessness, unless the welfare system is used to stabilise household finances and deliver immediate support for those struggling with housing costs.
“High rates of homelessness in the capital also risk undermining London’s public health response to coronavirus. We urgently need more guidance and resources for rough sleepers and others who don’t have anywhere to self-isolate.”