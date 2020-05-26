Dame Louise Casey calls for Rough Sleeping Taskforce support

The government rough sleeping tsar said work since the onset of the crisis to provide accommodation for people without a roof over their heads has presented an “extraordinary opportunity” to give them long-term help.

Nearly 15,000 rough sleepers have been housed in emergency accommodation since March to help keep them safe from COVID-19, according to the government.

Dame Louise is chair of the government’s ‘Rough Sleeping Covid 19 Response Taskforce’, which is focusing on permanent housing for people who have moved indoors during the pandemic.

Today, the archbishops of Canterbury and Westminster promised that churches will help the taskforce achieve its aim.

Comic Relief, the Prince’s Trust and Business in the Community – the Prince’s responsible business network – have also pledged their support.