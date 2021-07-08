Deadly heatwaves are coming. Those involved in housing must pay attention

The blistering heatwave that hit Canada and the north-western United States this summer is unparalleled. British Columbia, which experienced the highest temperatures, generally has a benign climate not dissimilar to the UK.

But, this summer, temperature records were shattered. A peak of nearly 50°C was recorded, 35°C above the average for the time of year.

Science tells us heatwaves will become more frequent and more extreme as the climate emergency advances, so it’s not impossible, and probably inevitable, that similar heatwaves will strike the UK in the future.

In 2003, a serious heatwave hit Europe. It was not nearly as hot as the Canadian one this year, but still caused an estimated 70,000 deaths. Are we prepared for something even more extreme? And what can we learn from places that already experience life-threatening heat?

The human body is an amazingly well-regulated system. Body temperature is maintained very close to 37°C. It’s rare for our bodies to deviate by more than a degree from this norm.

Most of the time, air temperature is much cooler than our body. The body warms itself through digestion and muscle activity. Clothing, buildings and external heating all help us maintain temperature. When the body gets too hot, it loses heat through radiation from the skin and perspiration.

Perspiration works through the evaporation of water – the physical process consumes energy, extracting heat and cooling the skin. It all works beautifully. But at the same time as the Canadian heatwave, something worrying happened that unsettles our faith in this beautiful system.