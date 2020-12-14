December 2020 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

How the Social Housing White Paper will affect landlords and tenants; what Brexit will mean for the housing sector; an interview with Octavia Housing’s CEO Sandra Skeete; dealing with cladding Down Under; a round-up of the latest revelations from the Grenfell Inquiry; a future of work survey of social landlords; the post-pandemic future of care; the winners of this year’s UK Housing Awards; plus all the latest sector news, comment and more

Click here to read the latest digital edition