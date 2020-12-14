December 2020 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News14.12.20by Inside Housing

The December 2020 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard

How the Social Housing White Paper will affect landlords and tenants; what Brexit will mean for the housing sector; an interview with Octavia Housing’s CEO Sandra Skeete; dealing with cladding Down Under; a round-up of the latest revelations from the Grenfell Inquiry; a future of work survey of social landlords; the post-pandemic future of care; the winners of this year’s UK Housing Awards; plus all the latest sector news, comment and more

Click here to read the latest digital edition

CoronavirusDevelopmentDigital editionFire safetyGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPPolicyTenant
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.
RELATED STORIES