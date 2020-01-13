Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Decision not to extend Liverpool’s landlord licensing scheme puts tenants at risk, council says
News
13/01/20
by Rhiannon Curry
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Government to end Local Housing Allowance rate freeze after four years
Related Stories
Large landlord becomes latest to scrap fixed-term tenancies
Manchester leaseholders accuse Jenrick of ignoring them as £25,000 cladding payment deadline looms
The housing benefit horror stories just keep on coming
Jenrick steps up threat to council with ultimatum over local plan
Councils still face numerous barriers to building homes despite lifting of HRA cap, new research finds
Council to use new HRA borrowing powers to pump extra £125m into housing
Trafford Council agrees joint venture with housing association for new development
House builder submits revised estate regeneration plans after criticism from Sadiq Khan
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
Fax: 020 7772 8590/91
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved