Deploying repairs during the pandemic

To answer these challenging questions, Inside Housing once again partnered with Advanced to survey those working in the sector. We asked a range of professionals to tell us more about how the deployment of repairs and maintenance staff is being managed during these difficult times.

A year on, physical distancing is still required across society and shielding of the clinically vulnerable is once again in place. So how have social housing organisations adapted their approaches to repairs and maintenance during this time?

In late February 2020, Inside Housing began work on a survey exploring how social housing providers manage deployment of repairs and maintenance staff. We did so in ignorance of the enormous challenge that the pandemic was about to bestow in this area – as in so many others.

A total of 128 people shared their views. The vast majority – 62% – work for housing associations. But local authorities were well represented too, with 34% of respondents hailing from one. We also had three who work for ALMOs, as well as one person from a construction/development firm.

The respondent profile was similar for our first survey on this area, from which it emerged that many had concerns about the efficiency with which organisations were managing repairs and maintenance staff.

A year on, it seems those worries have decreased for some. Almost 20% of our respondents to our current survey told us that they were ‘very confident’ that their organisation’s deployment of repairs and maintenance staff and/or contracted tradespeople is as efficient as it can be. This compared to 16% last time.

For Nathan Ollier, general manager for public sector and field service at Advanced, this might represent the way in which approaches have been rigorously tested in recent months.

“What I’ve seen from my customer community is that they’ve gained a level of confidence very quickly while working through all that the pandemic imposed upon them – whether that was just continuing to do what they already do in a more challenged setting, or where they were having to layer in additional services,” he says.

Advanced supplies software that supports housing providers to more easily manage staff working in the field, and it does appear that the pandemic may have served to bolster digitisation.

Only one respondent to the survey told us that their organisation manages the deployment of repairs and maintenance staff entirely on paper, while 45% said the process is entirely digital. And, interestingly, 47% told us that the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation projects. Just 13% said it has slowed progress.

Notable too is that there was a small increase in the number of people who said residents can report needed repairs online. Some 67% said this is possible for all residents (that figure stood at 63% last time around). Only 10% of respondents said no residents can interact with their organisation in this way, down from 16% last time. It seems likely the pandemic has influenced this embracing of digital communication.