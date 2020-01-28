Designers and contractors knew Grenfell cladding system would fail in a fire, inquiry hears

The first section of the lengthy inquiry is investigating the decision to refurbish the tower and specify the particular materials for use in the cladding system. This system has already been identified as the “primary cause” of the rapid fire spread during the blaze that killed 72 people in June 2017 .

He said that a test carried out in May 2014 and since withdrawn for inconsistencies , which subsequently saw Celotex’s insulation advertised as “acceptable for use on buildings above 18m”, was not relevant as the insulation should have been used only in the system tested. It was installed on Grenfell with far more combustible cladding.

Mr Orr also set out Celotex’s argument that it was not responsible for the design and specification of the cladding system, as its only role was to supply the insulation via a third party.

“This email exchange shows that risk, which eventuated on that night, was expressly foreseen by the designers, contractors and fire safety consultants responsible for the Grenfell Tower refurbishment.”

He said: “Each of Studio E, Exova and Rydon was openly acknowledging that the cladding would fail in the event of a fire with external flaming. That’s tragically what happened on the night of June 14 2017.

The emails were read out by Craig Orr QC, the barrister representing insulation manufacturer Celotex, to rebut claims made in yesterday’s hearing that the designers and contractors were not aware that the products they were using were dangerous.

Earlier, the inquiry had heard from Michael Douglas QC, who opened Exova’s case by explaining that the fire engineers were not asked to give an opinion on the cladding system, a revelation first made by Inside Housing when it obtained their report last year.

He set out more detail about the decision by the designers and contractors to move away from an original plan to clad the tower in a fire-resistant zinc material, which he said related to cost pressures.

The project was experiencing financial difficulties in 2013, he claimed, at which time CEP – the firm that fabricated the panels – approached Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) with the suggestion that cost could be saved by switching the cladding panels.

When Rydon was appointed on a design and build basis it “immediately” began discussions about changing the cladding panels for a cheaper option with KCTMO and its consultants Artelia, Mr Douglas claimed. He said that Exova was excluded from these discussions.

Mr Douglas claimed that senior figures at Rydon said they preferred not to use fire engineers for their projects, and only wanted advice from Exova if it was “free”.

He was followed by Stephen Hockman QC, counsel for Arconic, the manufacturer of the panels, who claimed that compliance with the regulations is not a matter for the firm and instead lies with the designers and contractors who worked on the project.

Yesterday, the inquiry was read internal Arconic emails that appeared to show an awareness that their product was “dangerous” and performed below its advertised standard of Euroclass B – especially when cut into cassette form.

Further emails from Arconic were disclosed online today. They show that the firm claimed it had specific knowledge of how and where its cladding materials were being used.

Commenting on reports of a fire involving ACM in May 2013, Deborah French, UK sales manager at Arconic, wrote: “We… can control and understand what core is being used in all projects due to the controlled supply route we have.”

The inquiry continues tomorrow with opening statements from a variety of parties including KCTMO and the council.