Disabled Grenfell Tower residents regularly trapped by broken lifts with no plans made for escape in fire

Legislation requires building owners to plan for the evacuation of all residents, including those with disabilities.

However, in the years before the Grenfell Tower fire many social landlords followed guidance published by the Local Government Association (LGA) and endorsed by government which suggested such plans were unnecessary and people with disabilities should instead rely on ‘stay put’.

This guidance has recently been withdrawn from the LGA website.

While the first phase of the inquiry recommended making evacuation plans for disabled residents mandatory, the government sought to water this down following industry lobbying – a move which resulted in legal action from a family who lost their mother at Grenfell Tower.

The Home Office is now set to reopen its consultation on evacuation plans.

The inquiry also heard from several witnesses today who said their fire door self-closers were broken and in some instances disconnected by KCTMO staff.

The failure of self-closers on the night is believed to have been a major contributing factor in the spread of smoke through lobbies and the stairwell.

Betty Kasote, who lived on the seventh floor, said the door jammed shortly after it was replaced and would not close.

“The person that came adjusted the mechanism on the back of the door which had previously made it close automatically, so that it no longer worked and my door remained open, not closing automatically,” she said in her statement.

“I remember asking whether this was a problem. The person that did the work told me it was not an issue and that it was ‘causing complications’.”

Asked about this today she said no one from KCTMO had explained the importance of a self-closer to her and no one had inspected the door following the work to ensure it was safe.

Youseff Khaloud, who lived on the 11th floor, also said a KCTMO staff member had disconnected his self-closer.

Corrinne Jones, who lived on the 17th floor, said her door never self-closed and she raised this with two firefighters who visited the building just four days before the fire. She said the firefighter “reassured me that they did not need to automatically close”.

Regulations require fire doors to be self-closing, but the inquiry has previously heard that on the night of the fire many inside Grenfell Tower were broken or removed. A caretaker has testified to disconnecting some of the self-closers due to a common fault which caused them to jam.

Many of the residents who appeared today also gave evidence about difficulties raising general complaints with KCTMO.

Ms Kasote described an instance where three serious leaks in 2016 flooded her property, but found KCTMO staff “abrupt and rude” when she phoned the complaints line to raise the issue.

“It was like she was angry with me that I was making a complaint,” she said. “I felt like they thought I was a ‘troublemaker’ because I had been making complaints about these leaks but I was incredibly stressed, had to take time off work, and [KCTMO] did not seem to be doing anything else about it.”

She said a workman who eventually attended broke her toilet and accidentally removed an expensive rug she had just purchased when he had finished his work. She was unable to get it back.

She said raising complaints became more difficult after KCTMO removed its office at the base of the tower. “I do think that after they got rid of the office in the bottom of the tower, things became worse as we always had to speak to a centralised office away from the tower rather than sometimes being able to speak to someone we knew,” she said.

The inquiry continues with Ed Daffarn, who helped establish a residents group and contributed to a blog about the issues with the tower, scheduled to give evidence all day tomorrow.