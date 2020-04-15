Domestic abuse guidance for social landlords released by CIH Scotland

The guidance, which was jointly released by the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland (CIHS) and Scottish Women’s Aid (SWA), recommends that social landlords develop specific domestic abuse policies and take steps to ensure people experiencing domestic abuse know where to access support.

It is also suggested that landlords engage with local women’s aid groups and violence against women partnerships.

According to the guidance, allocations should be prioritised to ensure that either a victim/survivor of domestic abuse can move home or the perpetrator can be rehoused.

Advice is also provided on how to safely contact individuals experiencing domestic abuse and how to manage risk during the allocation process, within the context of the coronavirus outbreak.