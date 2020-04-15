Domestic abuse guidance for social landlords released by CIH Scotland

New guidance has been published for social landlords in Scotland to assist them with responding to domestic abuse, amid reports of an increase in violent incidents during the coronavirus pandemic.
The guidance, which was jointly released by the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland (CIHS) and Scottish Women’s Aid (SWA), recommends that social landlords develop specific domestic abuse policies and take steps to ensure people experiencing domestic abuse know where to access support.
It is also suggested that landlords engage with local women’s aid groups and violence against women partnerships.
According to the guidance, allocations should be prioritised to ensure that either a victim/survivor of domestic abuse can move home or the perpetrator can be rehoused.
Advice is also provided on how to safely contact individuals experiencing domestic abuse and how to manage risk during the allocation process, within the context of the coronavirus outbreak.
Last weekend, home secretary Priti Patel launched a government campaign to draw attention to the issue of domestic abuse victims trapped in homes with their abusers, after it was revealed that calls to the UK’s national domestic abuse hotline have increased by 25% during the lockdown period.
Landlords across the UK, including Peabody, have already been responding to the issue by implementing their own coronavirus domestic abuse policies.
Jo Ozga, policy officer at SWA, said: “The reality is that women already face complex decisions and a wide range of barriers preventing their ability to safely escape an abusive partner.
“The current pandemic means that women and children’s mobility is constrained further, their economic vulnerability is increased and the challenges women face in escaping abusive partners are exacerbated.
“We urge all social landlords to take note of this new guidance and to actively use the unique position they are in to respond to the needs of women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse within their properties.”
Callum Chomczuk, national director at CIHS, said: “We know from reports across the world that self-isolation in response to COVID-19 has led to an increase in reports of domestic abuse.
“Landlords, in particular social landlords in councils and housing associations, have a pivotal job in supporting victims who are at even greater risk of harm.
“Right now, many are considering what services they can and cannot continue throughout the crisis.
“This includes decisions on whether they can continue to allocate housing to those who need it in a way that is safe for their staff and their prospective tenants.
“While recognising the importance of keeping their staff safe, it is vital that landlords do not stop providing housing to help victims of domestic abuse and take all necessary steps to ensure victim survivors get the support and advice they need.”
