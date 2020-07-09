Twitter
DWP resumes benefit overpayment recovery

News09/07/20by Nathaniel Barker

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has resumed the recovery of benefit overpayments, having suspended clawbacks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Picture: Getty
Work to recover benefit overpayments was put on hold for three months in April as the DWP shifted staff to frontline roles to help deal with a surge in Universal Credit claims.

The government has now confirmed that overpayment recovery resumed on 6 July.

Struggling claimants can request a deferral of repayments, while those who previously repaid through wage deductions will be able to set up an alternative repayment plan.

A spokesperson for the DWP said: “This government has rolled out an unprecedented package of financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as income protection schemes as well as injecting £6.5bn into the welfare safety net – including increasing Universal Credit by up to £1,040 per year.

“To further support claimants and to redeploy debt-management staff to process a record number of Universal Credit claims, we also implemented a temporary pause on recovering benefit debt owed to the department.

“Repayments resumed from 6 July, with those involved being notified by the department.”

The move follows the reintroduction of benefit sanctions last week, after a pause during the lockdown.

More than 3.2 million people have claimed for Universal Credit since the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March.

CoronavirusGovt agency/department/organisationwelfare reform
