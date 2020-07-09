DWP resumes benefit overpayment recovery

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has resumed the recovery of benefit overpayments, having suspended clawbacks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Work to recover benefit overpayments was put on hold for three months in April as the DWP shifted staff to frontline roles to help deal with a surge in Universal Credit claims.
The government has now confirmed that overpayment recovery resumed on 6 July.
Struggling claimants can request a deferral of repayments, while those who previously repaid through wage deductions will be able to set up an alternative repayment plan.
A spokesperson for the DWP said: “This government has rolled out an unprecedented package of financial support during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as income protection schemes as well as injecting £6.5bn into the welfare safety net – including increasing Universal Credit by up to £1,040 per year.
“To further support claimants and to redeploy debt-management staff to process a record number of Universal Credit claims, we also implemented a temporary pause on recovering benefit debt owed to the department.
“Repayments resumed from 6 July, with those involved being notified by the department.”
The move follows the reintroduction of benefit sanctions last week, after a pause during the lockdown.
More than 3.2 million people have claimed for Universal Credit since the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March.
