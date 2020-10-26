DWP spent nearly £200,000 fighting single mothers over Universal Credit change
News26/10/20by Nathaniel Barker
The Department for Work and Pensions spent nearly £200,000 fighting an unsuccessful legal battle against four single mothers over Universal Credit rules that it is now changing, Inside Housing can reveal.
