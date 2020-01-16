Engineering giant unveils bid to build ‘thousands’ of social homes on brownfield sites

The London-based firm, which is owned by Canada-based SNC-Lavalin, has launched the unit in a bid to work with UK councils to potentially deliver thousands of new homes on brownfield land where it was previously thought too difficult.

Atkins will aim to build the homes using offsite techniques to offer an “end-to-end” solution for councils. The land and homes will be retained by the local authority, which will then either be run by the council or a housing association.

The new division, called Everyone Deserves a Roof Over Their Head (EDAROTH), is in “advanced conservations” with a number of councils that Atkins already works with.

“The response and interest has been strong,” Mark Powell, managing director EDAROTH, told Inside Housing.

EDAROTH is currently working on a pilot scheme with Lambeth Council to develop four homes on a brownfield site.