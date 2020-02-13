Esther McVey sacked as housing minister in reshuffle

Ms McVey confirmed her exit in a tweet this morning, where she said that that she was “very sorry to be relieved of her duties”.

She was the 10th housing minister in 10 years, having being given the role when Boris Johnson was voted as Conservative leader in July last year. Her seven-month stint was slightly longer than Dominic Raab, who held the post from January 2018 to July of the same year.

I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister



I wish my successor the very best & every success



I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) February 13, 2020

Her last act as housing minister was in a Westminster Hall debate yesterday, hosted by Labour MP Hilary Benn, which discussed the cladding scandal currently facing leaseholders across the country.