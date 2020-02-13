Esther McVey sacked as housing minister in reshuffle

Esther McVey has become the latest housing minister to lose her job after less than a year in post since the prime minister sacked her today as part of a major reshuffle of his cabinet.
Ms McVey confirmed her exit in a tweet this morning, where she said that that she was “very sorry to be relieved of her duties”.
She was the 10th housing minister in 10 years, having being given the role when Boris Johnson was voted as Conservative leader in July last year. Her seven-month stint was slightly longer than Dominic Raab, who held the post from January 2018 to July of the same year.
I’m very sorry to be relieved of my duties as Housing Minister— Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) February 13, 2020
I wish my successor the very best & every success
I’m very grateful to the Prime Minister for having given me the opportunity to serve in his government & he will continue to have my support from the back benches
Her last act as housing minister was in a Westminster Hall debate yesterday, hosted by Labour MP Hilary Benn, which discussed the cladding scandal currently facing leaseholders across the country.
Responding to MPs at the end of the session, Ms McVey said the government was aware of the “stress and anguish” the situation was causing leaseholders.
“What today absolutely impresses upon us is the speed at which things have to be done,” she said. “We do have to have a bigger consultation and ensure that we meet with leaseholders.”
Ms McVey was one of a number of ministers to be ditched by Mr Johnson in the reshuffle, with Julian Smith being ousted as Northern Ireland secretary, Andrea Leadsom as business secretary, and Theresa Villiers as environment secretary.
Attorney general Geoffrey Cox, who is currently presiding over whether to grant Grenfell Inquiry corporate witnesses immunity from self-incriminating themselves when giving evidence, also announced that he has resigned today.