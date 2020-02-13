Twitter
Esther McVey sacked as housing minister in reshuffle

News13/02/20by Jack Simpson

Esther McVey has become the latest housing minister to lose her job after less than a year in post since the prime minister sacked her today as part of a major reshuffle of his cabinet.

Esther McVey is no longer housing minister (picture: Chris McAndrew)
Ms McVey confirmed her exit in a tweet this morning, where she said that that she was “very sorry to be relieved of her duties”.

She was the 10th housing minister in 10 years, having being given the role when Boris Johnson was voted as Conservative leader in July last year. Her seven-month stint was slightly longer than Dominic Raab, who held the post from January 2018 to July of the same year.

Her last act as housing minister was in a Westminster Hall debate yesterday, hosted by Labour MP Hilary Benn, which discussed the cladding scandal currently facing leaseholders across the country.

Read More

After their ‘spat’, McVey and Jenrick offered few signs of change in their first appearance in parliamentAfter their ‘spat’, McVey and Jenrick offered few signs of change in their first appearance in parliament
McVey calls for UK to become ‘world leader’ in modular constructionMcVey calls for UK to become ‘world leader’ in modular construction
The Jenrick vs McVey spat is unnecessary – both agendas are importantThe Jenrick vs McVey spat is unnecessary – both agendas are important

Responding to MPs at the end of the session, Ms McVey said the government was aware of the “stress and anguish” the situation was causing leaseholders.

“What today absolutely impresses upon us is the speed at which things have to be done,” she said. “We do have to have a bigger consultation and ensure that we meet with leaseholders.”

Ms McVey was one of a number of ministers to be ditched by Mr Johnson in the reshuffle, with Julian Smith being ousted as Northern Ireland secretary, Andrea Leadsom as business secretary, and Theresa Villiers as environment secretary.

Attorney general Geoffrey Cox, who is currently presiding over whether to grant Grenfell Inquiry corporate witnesses immunity from self-incriminating themselves when giving evidence, also announced that he has resigned today.

Govt agency/department/organisationPolicy
