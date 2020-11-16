Eviction ban and grant programme for renters needed as evictions set to hit 350,000 this winter, charity warns
News16/11/20by Dominic Brady
Social and private renters need support via a “watertight” eviction ban and a targeted grant programme to prevent 350,000 evictions this winter, with arrears expected to near half a billion pounds in the coming months, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said.
Previous Article Three new board members appointed at 65,000-home landlord Next Article Northern Ireland government hands ownership-focused housing association £145m