Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Eviction ban ‘under review’, prime minister says
News
06.01.21
by Dominic Brady
The government is keeping an eviction ban “under review” as the Christmas truce is due to end next week
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Essential repairs and home moves to continue in Scotland during new lockdown
Housing association chief executives named in New Year Honours list
Repairs work to continue and housing market to stay open as England enters lockdown
Veteran housing association boss announces retirement after 33 years at helm
We must confront how bad housing has made the pandemic worse
Leaseholders to be given right to extend leases by 990 years with no ground rent
Khan calls for eviction ban as rogue landlord reports soar
Disabled leaseholders demand meeting with Jenrick over cladding issues
RELATED STORIES
07.01.21
We must confront how bad housing has made the pandemic worse
07.01.21
Minister indicates ‘Everyone In’ funding will not increase during lockdown in letter to councils
07.01.21
Leaseholders to be given right to extend leases by 990 years with no ground rent
07.01.21
Khan calls for eviction ban as rogue landlord reports soar
07.01.21
Housing associations must prioritise their response to racial harassment
06.01.21
Large London housing association seeking bidders for £1.4bn development framework
06.01.21
Government ministers and officials told to give evidence to Grenfell inquiry
06.01.21
Hundreds evacuated from council-owned block following gas leak
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved