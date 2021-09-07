External walls should have been checked by risk assessors, expert tells Grenfell inquiry

Dr Lane also criticised Mr Stokes for a “significant failure” in failing to explain the connection between the required actions he listed in his risk assessments, and the potential consequences of failing to complete them.

But he based this view on the fact that it had been approved by building control and never made an independent assessment of the materials used in the system himself.

Mr Stokes did advice staff at the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO), which managed Grenfell Tower, to seek assurances as to the compliance and fire rating of the cladding panels. He also told them in an email that the cladding “complied with building regulations”.

“I can’t say to a client we’ve sorted out your general fire precautions for this building, I haven’t looked at the wall, here’s hoping it doesn’t cause extensive fire spread,” she said. “Because the truth is if extensive fire spread can be supported in a wall… I am unable to say to the responsible person the classic evacuation strategy [stay put] remains suitable.”

“Are you saying Mr Stokes should have spelt out to [KCTMO] the particular possible consequences of not taking each of the remedial actions?” asked Richard Millett QC, pictured above, lead counsel to the inquiry.

She explained that 90% of the actions he identified were “high priority” but the overall risk was always deemed “tolerable”.

“If you are a responsible person and you have a building stock where everything is apparently high priority all the time, you need to sit down and actually understand, what does that mean? How much risk am I carrying here and how much risk am I causing my relevant persons,” she said.

Dr Lane also disagreed with Mr Todd’s view that a British Standard guide to the methodology for fire risk assessments - PAS 79 - was primarily understood to apply to commercial not residential properties.

This is important, because this standard - which Mr Todd authored - made provision for the identification of disabled residents and their evacuation, something which did not happen at Grenfell Tower.

Mr Todd accepted that this was not something made clear within PAS 79 itself.

“Maybe someone else would come in here and tell you they heard that every day, but in my working environment that’s not something I’ve ever been aware of or had to deal with,” she said.

“I think that if an author of a document thinks that, they should say it at the front. I would like to know that as a user of the document.”

Dr Lane will continue giving evidence for the remainder of this week. She is the final witness in this module, before the inquiry moves on to consider the training and preparation of the London Fire Brigade.