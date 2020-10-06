Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing event
Homes event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
Extra contact with residents during the pandemic is an opportunity to consider tailored fire risk assessments
Comment
06/10/20
by Jan Taranczuk
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
Putting housing at the forefront of the Welsh parliament election
Next Article
One in four private renters said housing situation made lockdown harder, new research shows
Related Stories
Head of RBKC building control denies ‘culture of bullying’ at the council
Jenrick hints at more funding for leaseholders affected by cladding scandal
Grenfell bereaved threaten legal action over government failure to implement inquiry changes for disabled people
G15 landlord lines up £250m loan using PRS portfolio
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 12: ‘Would you accept that was a serious failing on your part?’
Catalyst increased fire safety spend by 1,800% in the year
The cladding problem is still here and so is our campaign
2 October digital edition of Inside Housing out now
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved