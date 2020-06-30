Fact check: how many people live in buildings with dangerous cladding?

A widely cited figure of 56,000 underestimates how many people live in dangerous buildings. What is the real figure, asks @PeteApps #ukhousing

But this is only the very tip of the iceberg.

These towers are estimated to contain up to 23,600 flats. Ahead of the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, the Labour Party estimated that this would account for 56,640 residents. This was obtained simply by multiplying the number of flats by the average household size of 2.4.

Official figures show there are currently 300 towers with ‘Grenfell-style’ cladding still awaiting work to make them safe.

Long answer: The building safety crisis, which has emerged since the Grenfell tragedy, is having an enormous effect on residents of high and medium-rise buildings up and down the country. This manifests itself in various ways and is not widely understood.

Short answer: There is no way of calculating the overall number of people impacted by the country’s building safety crisis, but it will undoubtedly stretch into the millions. A widely cited figure of 56,000 relates to those in high rises with aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding only.

First, it accounts for only those towers that have a dangerous ACM cladding system. There are dozens of other systems known to be dangerous including, but not limited to, some timber, high-pressure laminate and polystyrene cladding and insulation systems.

Residents of these buildings face comparable fire risks and are far more likely to be burdened with the cost of removal work as government funding will only cover removal work on a limited number of these buildings.

But we do not have a figure for how many of these towers there are. The government has cited a very loose estimate of 1,700 buildings, but it is not clear where this figure comes from.

It may be from analysis carried out by insulation manufacturer Rockwool, which suggested that 1,678 “high-rise or high-risk” buildings use combustible materials on their facades. Or it may be based on preliminary results from the work councils are doing to establish the nature of cladding materials used on buildings in their areas (this should have been completed in March, but with funding and inspection powers limited, it has stalled).

However, using the 1,700 figure as a baseline estimate, there would be 320,960 people living in these buildings and a total of 377,600 living in high rises with dangerous cladding. To put this in context, if this was the population size of a city, it would be the 14th largest in the UK – bigger than Coventry, Swansea and Belfast.

These figures also only cover England. While different building guidance is thought to have produced less problematic outcomes in other UK nations, there are still many towers which will require work across these nations – adding hundreds of thousands to the overall number of buildings.

But this is still not the end of the story.