Failure to identify disabled Grenfell Tower residents before fire 'not acceptable', inquiry hears

“When there’s a fire in a flat, it typically… will stay in the flat, it might spread to the flat next door. [But] all those people have to be able to evacuate the building that’s just in the normal scenario.

“Any person who makes that decision knowingly [to allow a situation where disabled people cannot escape without the assistance of the fire service] is leaving people even in the reasonable scenario without a means of escape.”

She added that this is not an issue that is “not dealt with very well” in the industry, and said her advice on this issue was “not always popular” with clients.

“It can be a difficult problem to resolve, I’m very aware of that. But any risk assessor that doesn’t make that clear isn’t making a suitable and sufficient risk assessment because they’ve not expressed the different risk level to a person who can’t evacuate,” she said.

The evidence presents a challenge for the inquiry, as it contradicts the prior witness, Colin Todd, who told the inquiry that the need to provide a means of escape without the assistance of fire fighters did not apply to “disabled people in blocks of flats”.

He had said doing so was “not practicable” and the stay put policy was generally much safer than an attempted evacuation for these residents.

Guidance published by the Local Government Association in 2011, drafted by Mr Todd’s consultancy and endorsed by government, said it was “usually unrealistic” to plan for the escape of disabled flat residents.

But Dr Lane today said she “could not reconcile” this advice with other guidance documents and said it amounted to accepting “a fixed risk level” for any vulnerable person who could not use the stairs to evacuate. “I am not able to explain the thinking or the consideration of risk acceptance and risk consideration that went into writing that,” she said.

A government consultation on the provision of evacuation plans for disabled people recently closed, with new guidelines expected to be published next month.

Dr Lane was also critical of Mr Stokes’ failure to say more about the danger of missing self-closers on flat entrance doors, despite being aware that this was a problem in Grenfell Tower.

Missing self-closers have been identified by the inquiry as a key reason smoke spread so rapidly through the lobbies and stairs within the building.

He was warned in December 2015 that a caretaker for the tower was removing self-closing devices, but did not include this in his next risk assessment or verify that the removed devices had been fixed.

She also said he made a “significant error” by asserting that the lifts in the building were up to ‘firefighting’ standards and could be used to assist in an evacuation.

“It was a significant error for Mr. Stokes not to have made it his proper business to know which lift was installed at Grenfell Tower,” Dr Lane said.

This also contrasts with the evidence given by Mr Todd, who has described the error as minor.

Dr Lane will continue giving evidence tomorrow.