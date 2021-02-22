February 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

Repairs and maintenance special, including the Housing Ombudsman on complaints handling, our spend tracker, planned maintenance during COVID and an interview with Thirteen’s Stephanie Lawlor; the current state of homelessness; the impact of Jenrick’s cladding announcement; leaseholder survey on the cladding scandal; a plan for a greener Wales; how to talk about race; plus all the latest news, analysis, comment and more

