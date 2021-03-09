Fire barrier installation on Grenfell ‘some of the worst I’ve seen’, says supplier

The inquiry has previously heard evidence that the barriers were poorly installed, including being fitted upside down and horizontal barriers being used to fit gaps designed for the vertical products.

The barriers were installed by subcontractor Osborne Berry, with their workmanship inspected by site managers from cladding subcontractor Harley, lead contractor Rydon, a clerk of works engaged by Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) and a building control inspector from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

When he gave evidence, Mark Osborne, one of the directors of the firm, agreed that the standard of installation was “shocking” but added: “You couldn’t see everything on the building before it was covered, basically. It would even be hard for building control or clerk of the works to see some of these things.”

Poor installation of cavity barriers are not thought to have been a definitive factor in the fire at Grenfell Tower, as the materials used in the cladding were so combustible that they ignited and burned on their own steam.

Cavity barriers are designed to stop hidden fire spread in the gap between cladding panels and the insulation, but cannot prevent a fire tearing through a combustible cladding system.

The cavity barriers used on Grenfell Tower, as in all rainscreen systems, were ‘open state’ barriers which left a small gap to allow moisture to drain and evaporate but were supposed to close in the event of a fire.

This meant they could not be tested according to normal British Standards and instead required a bespoke test where they were suspended between two concrete blocks.

Ms Grange asked Mr Mort why he did not “explain that your cavity barriers had only ever been tested between concrete lintels and not in an [aluminium composite material] system” to cladding subcontractor Harley Facades.

Mr Mort said: “We were responding as to the suitability of the produce for use within a common construction environment. The checks on the cladding suitability etc is not the responsibility of Siderise. That’s the responsibility of Harley Curtain Wall and the fire engineer and the approving authority on the project.”

The inquiry was also again shown emails that showed Mr Mort warning Harley Facades of a “weak link for fire” in the design of the new windows on Grenfell Tower.

Today Mr Mort said that the mistake in the drawings was a “clear error” and should have been picked up by “anyone in the senior project team”, including Harley Facades and building control.