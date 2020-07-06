Fire engineer signed off Grenfell assessment as 'fine' despite 'omissions, assumptions and gaps', inquiry hears

Earlier, the inquiry heard that Exova’s London office had begun the work on the Grenfell Tower project, but it was moved to its Warrington office some 200 miles away when the engineer who was initially working on it left the firm.

Dr Barker said this was due to there “not being the capacity” in the London office. The inquiry saw an email from a colleague telling her she had “drawn the short straw” by being asked to take it up.

At an early meeting she attended in London, in July 2012, the plans to clad the building were raised, but Dr Barker made no comments about potential fire safety considerations.

“At the time did you consider that cladding this building would present any particular issues or problems with regard to fire safety?” Mr Millett asked.

She replied: “No, I didn’t.”

Ahead of the inquiry's resumption this morning, some survivors expressed anger about not being allowed into the hearing room to view proceedings due to coronavirus restrictions, as well as the plans to take a five week break in August despite the inquiry already being 21 weeks behind schedule.

"For every month and every week and every day that the inquiry is delayed, for the bereaved and survivors justice is being delayed and justice delayed is justice denied, as we know very well,” said survivor Eddie Daffarn.

Tomorrow the inquiry will hear from Terry Ashton, who took over from Dr Barker at Exova from August 2012 onwards.

The firm is under pressure to explain why in its further draft reports covering the refurbishment plans it said the plans would have “no effect on the building in relation to external fire spread”.

It made this statement despite a cladding system with combustible insulation being proposed, albeit before the decision to switch planned zinc cladding for the more combustible ACM.

Lawyers for the survivors have said this gave “a false sense of security” to the design team and described it as “a negligent misstatement” that was “likely to be causative” in regard to the fire - something Exova firmly denies.

The inquiry continues.