Fire engineer signed off Grenfell assessment as 'fine' despite 'omissions, assumptions and gaps', inquiry hears

The senior fire engineer who reviewed a fire safety strategy for Grenfell Tower ahead of its refurbishment signed it off as “fine” despite a series of “omissions and assumptions and gaps”, the inquiry into the fire heard today.
Resuming after a 17-week absence due to the coronavirus lockdown, the inquiry heard evidence from Dr Clare Barker, a former principal fire engineer at the consultancy Exova.
She was grilled on her role in ‘peer reviewing’ a report the firm produced on the condition of the tower block as it stood in 2012, intended to form a baseline assessment of its fire safety before the refurbishment works commenced.
After her colleague Cate Cooney produced a draft version of this report in August 2012, Dr Barker was tasked with reviewing her work.
In an email sent on 16 August 2012, she simply wrote: “Have reviewed it and it is fine.”
This email was sent on her last day before going on holiday, when she said she was under pressure with her outstanding workload on other projects.
Despite claiming today that she spent “a couple of hours” on this review, documents show she billed no time for this work to the client, architects Studio E.
Richard Millett QC, counsel for the inquiry, asked her whether she had not submitted a bill because “your review was so brief that honesty forbade it”.
“We know you were busy. You were going on holiday… being quite blunt about this, are you quite sure that you didn’t just sign off this report without reading it properly,” he asked.
“Yes, I’m quite sure,” she said.
However, Mr Millett pointed to a number of issues with the report - grilling Dr Barker on why she had deemed them acceptable.
These included a number of stated assumptions about the building’s fire safety - including an assumption that it possessed a “high degree of compartmentation” in order to support a ‘stay put’ strategy.
The document, which was produced from microfiche drawings of the building also made a number of assumptions about various aspects, and assumed it had been built in accordance with these designs and maintained to this standard almost 40 years later.
It was based largely on a 2010 fire risk assessment of the building, but the version which Exova had worked from was incomplete: they had not been sent the ‘significant findings and action plan’ which was attached to this assessment.
This was something Dr Barker said she “did not notice” in her review.
“Is the reality that you didn’t have time to chase up this report and ensure you understood the full extent of the FRA because you were going on holiday?” asked Mr Millet.
“I think time was a factor, but it wasn’t necessarily because I was going on holiday. There were workload factors,” Dr Barker responded.
Issues with the report included in consecutive paragraphs saying the building required both a wet and dry riser (a pipe for firefighters to connect hoses to, which is either primed with water (wet) or filled from the ground by the fire service (dry)).
It also based a number of important factors on assumption, including the level of compartmentation, the presence of smoke detectors in flats, the presence of fire detection systems in lobbies and the fact that the structure of the building would resist fire for two hours.
“Given the omissions and assumptions and the gaps in it, can you explain, sitting here today, why you described the report she had done without any further elaboration as ‘fine’,” Mr Millet asked.
She replied: “No I can’t... It’s possible that had I printed out the report and marked things up on the report, that there were things to put in it, I do not remember it. However, I considered it acceptable to be sent out as a draft on the understanding that there were issues that needed to be discussed and clarified before the proper issue of the report could be done.”
Earlier, the inquiry heard that Exova’s London office had begun the work on the Grenfell Tower project, but it was moved to its Warrington office some 200 miles away when the engineer who was initially working on it left the firm.
Dr Barker said this was due to there “not being the capacity” in the London office. The inquiry saw an email from a colleague telling her she had “drawn the short straw” by being asked to take it up.
At an early meeting she attended in London, in July 2012, the plans to clad the building were raised, but Dr Barker made no comments about potential fire safety considerations.
“At the time did you consider that cladding this building would present any particular issues or problems with regard to fire safety?” Mr Millett asked.
She replied: “No, I didn’t.”
Ahead of the inquiry's resumption this morning, some survivors expressed anger about not being allowed into the hearing room to view proceedings due to coronavirus restrictions, as well as the plans to take a five week break in August despite the inquiry already being 21 weeks behind schedule.
"For every month and every week and every day that the inquiry is delayed, for the bereaved and survivors justice is being delayed and justice delayed is justice denied, as we know very well,” said survivor Eddie Daffarn.
Tomorrow the inquiry will hear from Terry Ashton, who took over from Dr Barker at Exova from August 2012 onwards.
The firm is under pressure to explain why in its further draft reports covering the refurbishment plans it said the plans would have “no effect on the building in relation to external fire spread”.
It made this statement despite a cladding system with combustible insulation being proposed, albeit before the decision to switch planned zinc cladding for the more combustible ACM.
Lawyers for the survivors have said this gave “a false sense of security” to the design team and described it as “a negligent misstatement” that was “likely to be causative” in regard to the fire - something Exova firmly denies.
The inquiry continues.
Picture: Jon Enoch
KCTMO: Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, the arm’s length management organisation responsible for providing housing management to Grenfell Tower. It was the end client which procured the refurbishment and oversaw it.
Rydon: Main contractor. It won a tender for the ‘design and build’ of the refurbishment project in March 2014, with a contract signed in October. It then held overall responsibility for the work, sub-contracting various elements to more specialist firms.
Celotex: The manufacturer of the RS5000 insulation which formed the majority of the insulation on the tower. The product is made from a combustible plastic called RS5000.
Arconic: A large multinational aluminium company, which manufactured and sold the Reynobond PE 55 cladding panels which were installed on the tower.
RBKC: As well as ultimately owning the tower, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea provided the ‘building control’ function for the refurbishment. This involved providing a completion certificate which effectively signed off the project as compliant with building regulations.
Studio E: Architect – first engaged by KCTMO as the principal designer for the wider refurbishment, it became a sub-contractor following Rydon’s appointment in 2014, working under the standard RIBA terms of business.
Harley: Specialist sub-contractor for the cladding. It was in contract with Studio E before Rydon was appointed, and then struck an agreement with Rydon for the design of the facade works.
Exova Warringtonfire: Fire engineer. Appointed by KCTMO in mid-2012 to provide a fire strategy for the building as it stood and for the refurbishment work. Three versions of the refurbishment version were produced, the last in November 2013. It provided ongoing advice after this point but was not directly engaged by Rydon.
CEP: The fabricator, responsible for cutting the panels into cassettes. CEP was one of a small number of ‘approved’ fabricators which worked closely with Arconic. Also supplied the window frames.
Max Fordham: The engineering consultant which worked for the TMO providing advice on energy strategy and sustainability. It was Max Fordham that identified Celotex insulation as a product which could meet the target insulation performance and was also thin enough to fit the design dimensions.
Kingspan: Produced and sold a smaller amount of combustible K15 insulation which was used on the tower.
Siderise: Produced and sold the cavity barriers.
Aluglaze: Produced and sold the window panels.
Artelia: The construction, design and management co-ordinator, employer’s agent and quantity surveyor, assisting KCTMO with its management of the contract.
Osborne Berry: The building contractor appointed by Harley to fit the cladding and window systems.
Kevin Lamb: An independently outsourced specialist cladding designer which provided Harley with detailed design drawings.
John Rowan and Partners: The clerk of works reporting to the TMO, responsible for site inspection and monitoring.
SD Plastering: A sub-contractor responsible for fitting the window surrounds.
JS Wright: A mechanical and electrical sub-contractor. It will have little involvement in module one.
Curtins Consulting: A structural engineer reporting first to KCTMO and then to Rydon. They will also have little involvement in module one.