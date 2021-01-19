Fire risk assessment to Lakanal House sister block found ‘substantial risk’

“Other issues highlighted in our fire risk assessment will be dealt with in order of urgency or when we can schedule in major works with appropriate contractors. This includes, and is not limited to, work to fire doors and ducts, the removal and replacement of any materials which do not comply with current fire standards as required, and a decision to be taken on the reinstatement of sprinklers if necessary,” a spokesperson added.

“We can assure residents that the [fire risk assessments] are comprehensive and we will be addressing anything which presents a risk. We are working quickly and meticulously, alongside the fire brigade, to resolve any problems at Marie Curie, and residents are safe with the current measures we have instated.”

The spokesperson added that some works had been delayed by the council’s pandemic response but said it was “working hard to reschedule any necessary works”.

A ‘waking watch’ was only imposed in December, understood to have been a result of further surveys finding compartmentation breaches between flats.

In 2009, Lakanal House – which was built to the same design as Marie Curie – suffered a serious fire that killed six residents including three children.

Flames spread across external window panels, made from a combustible high-pressure laminate material, with smoke and flame spreading between flats due to multiple compartmentation failures.

These included the failure of fire doors, missing fire-stopping from suspended ceilings and the passage of smoke through ducts connecting bathrooms to other flats.

In 2017, Southwark Council pled guilty to four offences under fire safety regulations in relation to the fire and was made to pay a £570,000 penalty.

Inside Housing reported over the summer that replacement panels fitted to Lakanal House in the aftermath of that fire may be replaced again.