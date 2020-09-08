‘Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility’

This year we are continuing the Resident Safety Campaign by recruiting 12 Safer Homes Ambassadors to talk about what they are doing, and as part of this we are also running a competition to find great work in the sector. Inside Housing wants to use the competition to spread learning and help other organisations think about how they could improve their approach to health and safety.

Inside Housing and Aico would like to hear about an initiative that identified and tackled issues surrounding residential safety and engaged residents.

In particular, we would like to hear about an outstanding communications initiative that has been completed. It will be a strategy targeted at engaging with residents on safety in their home.

FIND OUT HOW TO ENTER

This competition is open to housing management and communications teams of social landlords and it is free to enter.

Three winners will be chosen by our judging panel. Winners will have their project profiled in Inside Housing and publicised on Inside Housing’s social media channels, and they will be invited to take part in a resident safety panel discussion to help share information.

All entries must be submitted online and be received by midnight on 30 September 2020.