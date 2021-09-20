Firefighters would have been 'improvising' if they had attempted Grenfell evacuation, says union lawyer

Mr Seaward also urged the inquiry to call Boris Johnson to answer for fire service cuts in his role as mayor of London. “As the former mayor, he repeatedly overrode the London Assembly to impose swingeing cuts on the LFB,” he said.

He said Mr McGuirk was “part of the problem”, saying he had been a “leading national figure” when the government produced guidance on high rises in the early 2010s

He said Mr McGuirk’s report “sidestepped the difficult question” of how an evacuation could have been carried out.

He also questioned the appointed of Steve McGuirk as an expert, a former senior firefighter who has criticised the brigade’s failure to evacuate Grenfell Tower in his report.

“It is the experience of the FBU that so-called reforms in the fire and rescue service have eroded rather than improved the fire service - a process that has been echoed across the public services,” he said.

Stephen Walsh QC (above), who gave an opening statement on behalf of the London Fire Commissioner (the head of the LFB), said “the brigade must and is doing everything in its power to learn the hard lessons from that terrible night”.

He said a “suite of new and revised measures” had been adopted by the brigade since the fire - including high rise firefighting, evacuation and handling calls with residents trapped in burning buildings, with training programmes delivered to 4,500 staff over the course of a year.

He said he would “resist the temptation to engage in counter arguments” over several points raised by lawyers for bereaved and survivors this morning - saying they would be addressed in his closing submissions.

He did say, however, that only one of the expert witnesses instructed for this module - Steve McGuirk - had expertise in firefighting or managing a fire service.

He added that some of the arguments of other participants were “predicated on the assumption that the Grenfell Tower fire was an entirely foreseeable event”.

While he said it would be “crass” to argue that certain factors weren’t foreseeable he added: “We simply make the point that the question of foreseeability of the whole incident cannot be answered in simple binary terms, yes or no.”

“Planning for such eventualities through operational procedures and training is of course, highly challenging, not least because buildings such as Grenfell Tower, as we know, were never intended to allow firefighting and rescue on multiple floors,” he said. “Nor were they designed to facilitate a simultaneous evacuation of the full complement of residents.”

He said that while international examples, such as the Lacrosse Fire in Melbourne, offered “much to learn about fire behaviour”, the extent to which they could “inform the development of evacuation procedures in the UK, particularly for stay put buildings is much more restricted”.

The building in Melbourne, for example, had “sophisticated fire suppression systems” and fire alarms - none of which were present at Grenfell or required by UK regulations at the time.

Louis Browne QC, appearing for the Fire Officers Association, which represents more senior firefighters, emphasised that the spread of the fire - causing multiple storey internal and external fires - was outside the experience of all those who attended to fight it.

“On the night of the fire, none of the firefighters, including those in the command positions, had any knowledge that the tower was clad in such highly combustible rainscreen cladding,” he said. “The evidence given by all firefighters who commented upon it was that the fire at the tower was wholly outside the experience of all personnel who attended.”

Speaking for the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Ann Studd QC cited a recent fire at New Providence Wharf in Poplar as evidence that the brigade was learning lessons.

That saw an evacuation carried out early in the incident with no fatalities and the fire under control within two and a half hours.

However, she said it also demonstrated the ongoing risk to tower blocks in the capital. “The risk present in London’s built environment remains high,” she said. “Many buildings are subject to interim safety measures such as waking watch [and] the latest figures available at the time are that over 1,000 buildings have changed from stay put to a simultaneous evacuation strategy.”

She also cited funding cuts, saying that the current mayor was funding the brigade “at levels higher than those to which he was resourced by central government” and a review in 2016 indicated that the brigade could sustain no further cuts.

The inquiry continues, with the first witness from the LFB appearing tomorrow.