Fitness for Human Habitation Act comes into force for existing tenancies

The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018 adds hazards listed in the government’s housing health and safety rating system (HHSRS) to requirements set out in the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985.

Tenants will therefore be able to legally compel their landlord to fix any of the 29 HHSRS hazards, which range from fire safety issues to damp and mould or poor natural lighting and ventilation.

The act came into effect for new tenancies on 1 March 2019, but from today it also applies to all existing periodic tenancies.