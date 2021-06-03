Five former government ministers to be called by Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Eric Pickles is one of five former ministers who will be called to give evidence (picture: UK government)

Eric Pickles is one of five former ministers who will be called to give evidence (picture: UK government)

The long-awaited section of the inquiry focusing on government will begin in October and appears set to focus closely on the actions of government between 2013, when the coroner investigating Lakanal House made a series of recommendations to prevent a future disaster, and the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Sir Ken Knight, chair of the government’s independent expert panel since the Grenfell Tower fire, will also be called to explain advice he gave as a senior advisor before the blaze.

The trio will be joined by former junior housing ministers James Wharton and Stephen Williams in facing cross examination over the government’s response to the Lakanal House fire in 2009.

Mr Pickles, Mr Barwell and Mr Wharton have all been made Conservative peers since the Grenfell Tower fire, while Mr Lewis remains in government as Northern Ireland secretary. He served as chair of the Conservative Party under Theresa May.

All five ministers held roles which carried some responsibility for acting on the recommendations made by Francis Kirkham, the coroner who investigated the six deaths at Lakanal House in 2013.

In March 2013 she had written to Mr Pickles, secretary of state at the time, with a series of recommendations including that it should review building regulations guidance “with particular regard to the spread of fire over the external envelope of the building” and encourage the retrofitting of sprinklers in social housing.

But the government pushed this review back to 2017 and did nothing to mandate the retrofitting of sprinklers.

Inside Housing has previously revealed a series of letters sent to all of these ministers with the exception of Mr Lewis by an all-party parliamentary group urging them to act more quickly on the recommendations.

In response to one letter, sent in September 2015, Liberal Democrat Mr Williams wrote: “I have neither seen nor heard anything that would suggest consideration of these specific potential changes is urgent and I am not willing to disrupt the work of this department by asking that these matters be brought forward.”

Mr Lewis meanwhile responded to questions about why the government had not introduced a requirement for sprinklers in tower blocks in 2014 by citing “our commitment to be the first government to reduce regulation”.

Sir Ken was a key advisor to government on fire safety before Grenfell and authored a report for government after the Lakanal House fire which said retrofitting sprinklers in high rises would not be “practical or economically viable”.