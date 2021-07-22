ao link
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Enter a search term
Search
→
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Five more housing associations join offsite alliance for North of England
News
22.07.21
by Lucie Heath
Five more housing associations have joined an alliance of social landlords in the North aiming to deliver 10,000 offsite homes per year
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Liverpool-based landlord deemed non-compliant by regulator after ‘basic level’ failures
Housing association sets aside £2m to tackle damp and mould following ITV investigation
The irreplaceable Dawn Foster
Moat Homes makes senior appointment
Homeless services need redesigning to address women’s experiences
Five more housing associations join offsite alliance for North of England
Affordable housing not subject to cladding levy
Lenders should not ask for EWS1 forms on blocks below 18m, says Jenrick
RELATED STORIES
21.07.21
L&G partners with housing association to acquire site for 150-home modular scheme
21.07.21
Reversing social housing losses should take priority on housebuilding, experts tell Lords
21.07.21
Is the social housing sector going to sell off its hard to retrofit housing?
21.07.21
How will ‘tactical urbanism’ change public spaces after COVID?
20.07.21
Government social mobility advisor calls for three million new social homes over next 20 years
20.07.21
Housing association launches £75m development consultants framework
20.07.21
Over half of anti-social behaviour incidents left unreported, survey finds
20.07.21
What levelling up really means
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved