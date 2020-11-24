For 60 years, Ken Loach has been warning against the kind of crisis we now face

For nearly 60 years, Ken Loach has used film to capture – and condemn – social injustice. One of his earliest works for BBC One’s The Wednesday Play – 1996’s Cathy Come Home – was seared into the national consciousness, particularly for people working in housing.

But we are entering uncharted territory. The Ministry of Justice reports 36,000 eviction cases in the legal pipework. This doesn’t include the thousands of tenants threatened with losing their homes by landlords who don’t go through the proper process.

On the estate I manage – close to the area where Cathy Come Home was filmed and the HQ of an organisation the film inspired, Shelter – a private landlord has recently tried to bully an 89-year-old widow out of her home, where she’s lived since 1971.

The eviction tidal-wave Shelter predicted is fuelling the doubling of council waiting lists reported by the Local Government Association. Unless the government urgently changes direction, we will see a dramatic rise in street homelessness.

To avoid this fate, we need a national campaign demanding the reinstatement of the eviction moratorium that lapsed on 21 September.