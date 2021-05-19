Former RBKC leader wrongly accuses Grenfell survivors of making ‘ludicrous’ claims about estate regeneration policy

But he was then shown RBKC’s decant policy, which said the council would “seek to negotiate a right of return for as many affected residents as possible” but “this cannot be guaranteed”.

“And there was no way we would proceed unless that happened, otherwise, there would be social cleansing, which we were very strongly opposed to.”

“We were very, very careful – I’d insisted right from the beginning that if we were going to do refurbishments or regenerations of estates which we were going to have to do, there must be a right for all tenants and leaseholders to return to the newly refurbished [estate],” he said.

He said this was “ludicrous” and described the complaints as “over-hyped and inaccurate”. He said he agreed to meet with Edward Daffarn, the resident who had raised the complaint, so he could “put him right”.

Nicholas Paget-Brown was being asked about accusations made by Grenfell Tower residents in 2013 that the borough’s ‘decant policy’ for estates that would be knocked down and rebuilt represented “social cleansing” because it did not ensure residents would return after it was completed.

A guaranteed right of return had in fact been included in the draft version, but was removed from the final version – which is precisely what Mr Daffarn was seeking to raise.

“Something appears to have been inserted to make this less robust than the politicians would have intended,” said Mr Paget Brown when he was shown the document. “I don’t quite know how that got in there but it’s certainly not our view. Our view was that the right to return was unconditional.”

“Looking at it now, do you accept that Mr Daffarn might have had a point?” asked Richard Millett QC, counsel to the inquiry.

“He might have had a bit. I don’t think this is a fascist decant policy but it’s loosely worded and it conflicts with the local plan and it conflicts with the views of members,” said Mr Paget-Brown.

It is understood that the decant policy was in contradiction with the council’s ‘core strategy’ on this issue, which was also in place at the time.

Later in the day, the inquiry heard from Quentin Marshall, another councillor and chair of the housing and property scrutiny committee, which was asked to examine the refurbishment work to Grenfell Tower following a petition signed by residents of the tower.

In an email to the local Conservative MP, he wrote: “This [the refurbishment] is essentially a £100k gift from the state. I’m therefore not massively sympathetic to general ‘it’s all terrible’ complaints.”

The works to Grenfell Tower were funded wholly through RBKC’s Housing Revenue Account – a ringfenced pot of money that is drawn from the rents paid by tenants and sales receipts. It received no additional state funding.

He said some of the residents’ complaints about the refurbishment were “grossly exaggerated” and should be taken “with a large pinch of salt”.

This email was sent before a formal investigation into the complaints due to be held by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) board had been carried out.