Forty years in education taught me the impact poor housing can have on life chances – that’s why I wanted to become a housing association chair

I have been a headteacher, director of education at a council and permanent secretary at the Department of Education, through that I know the impact that poor housing can have on the life chances of young people. Today the education and housing sectors are increasingly fragmented, but in my new role as chair of Karbon Homes I hope to have a positive impact on both, writes Sir David Bell