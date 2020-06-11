Four stories that show the mental trauma cladding scandal victims are facing

“We were sitting at home watching Netflix and we could hear a faint sound, so faint that I couldn’t tell whether it was part of the show we were watching,” says Rob Burberry, a leaseholder at the Eastgate development, a nine-storey block in Woking with flammable expanded polystyrene insulation.

It was not until the scene changed on the programme he and his wife were watching that they realised what they could hear was the block’s fire alarm.

“My wife and I knew we had to get out because we knew what this building is made of, knowing that the place is flammable,” he says, remembering the incident on 20 April this year.

The couple rushed out of their sixth-floor flat. By the time they got to the fourth floor they were hit by a strong smell of smoke and they could hear the sirens outside. Mr Burberry describes the staircase as pandemonium, with neighbours, including parents carrying kids, trying to escape.

“When you put it all together, the 999 call, the smell, seeing parents carrying their children and not knowing what we are going down to, it was absolutely terrifying,” he says.

Mr Burberry suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being caught in a terrorist incident in Strasbourg less than 18 months earlier.

He was locked in a restaurant for six hours as gunmen fired on civilians in the French city in December 2018, an attack that left five people dead.

Fortunately, the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service quickly put out the fire in April after sending six fire engines. The hundred evacuated residents could return to their flats that night.

For Mr Burberry, it has served as a terrifying reminder of the dangers with his building.

“Seeing that many fire engines is a physical acknowledgement of how dangerous this place is,” he says.

It has also triggered his PTSD. He says he finds himself dwelling on the terrorist attack since the fire scare.

“The way my condition works is that I am thinking more about the terrorist incident in Strasbourg, and now I have a second frame of reference of that incident,” he explains. “I have found myself thinking a lot more about Strasbourg since the fire.”

The COVID-19 lockdown hasn’t helped his mental health either. Mr Burberry is asthmatic, meaning he is more vulnerable than others and so has limited his trips outside of the home.

“Now I find myself more aware that I am trapped in a flammable property and powerless to do anything,” he says.

“I sit on my balcony in the sunshine, which would be nice in a non-flammable block, but I am sitting there thinking how flammable the block is.”

Suzanne Horsley, building safety director for Southern Housing Group, said: “The safety and well-being of our residents is our foremost priority. While we cannot comment on the individual circumstances of any of our residents, we can confirm that we take mental health issues very seriously.

“We recognise that concerns around fire safety can trigger anxiety and other mental health episodes. We work hard to reassure our residents that, where cladding issues have been identified, we have put in place additional fire safety measures.

“These are there to provide peace of mind as well as to ensure that people can feel safe in their homes. As a matter of policy we will always work with our residents and support them if they have any specific concerns about how their home is affecting their health.”