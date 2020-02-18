Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Asset management
Brexit
Care and support
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Technology
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
View All

From the archive – bendy buses, rough sleeping and ‘Into the Nineties’

Insight18/02/20by Peter Apps

What was happening in the sector this week 10, 20 and 30 years ago

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard

1990

The Housing Corporation was at loggerheads with the National Federation of Housing Associations (a forerunner to today’s National Housing Federation) due to a planned overhaul of the way it targeted grant funding.

In a policy document, Into the Nineties, the Housing Corporation had suggested directing housing grant away from the most expensive areas – such as London – in order to provide higher volumes of homes in cheaper areas.

Jim Coulter, director of the National Federation of Housing Associations, said: “This represents a serious policy shift that needs major public debate. We cannot simply shift people around who want to live in and are needed to sustain the workforce in high-cost areas.”

2000

The front page of Inside Housing 20 years ago (above) focused on the sudden departure of Anthony Mayer, chief executive of the Housing Corporation.

Mr Mayer, who had led the quango since 1991, left to become temporary chief executive of Transport for London, with Simon Dow, deputy chief executive of the corporation, stepping into his shoes.

Mr Mayer was headhunted for his role, having helped the corporation implement a new regulatory regime which placed “best value” at the heart of the system.

Mr Dow would go on to become chief executive of Guinness and later interim chair of the Regulator of Social Housing – a role he continues to occupy.

2010

The government was accused of rewriting the definition for rough sleeping in a bid to help London hit its challenging target for the Olympic Games in 2012. The agency responsible for delivering the target had realised it may be possible to end entrenched rough sleeping in the capital by 2012, but it would be impossible to stop new rough sleepers bedding down.

The story also revealed that an increasing number of rough sleepers in the capital were bedding down on the ‘bendy buses’ which served a number of bus routes in the capital. A specific outreach team had found 44 rough sleepers on the vehicles.

Ten years on, the government has a new target to eradicate rough sleeping by 2025 and bendy buses have been scrapped.

FundingLondonMembership/trade body
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn