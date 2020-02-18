From the archive – bendy buses, rough sleeping and ‘Into the Nineties’

1990

The Housing Corporation was at loggerheads with the National Federation of Housing Associations (a forerunner to today’s National Housing Federation) due to a planned overhaul of the way it targeted grant funding.

In a policy document, Into the Nineties, the Housing Corporation had suggested directing housing grant away from the most expensive areas – such as London – in order to provide higher volumes of homes in cheaper areas.

Jim Coulter, director of the National Federation of Housing Associations, said: “This represents a serious policy shift that needs major public debate. We cannot simply shift people around who want to live in and are needed to sustain the workforce in high-cost areas.”