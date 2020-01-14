From the frontline – care and supported housing asset manager Gail Hatchett

Tell us about your job.

I support the repairs team, providing advice if there are any complicated or major repairs, and dealing with correspondence and complaints. I also organise major repairs in our care and supported housing schemes. Many of our residents are vulnerable or disabled so it’s really important that we complete repairs quickly, considerately and with as little disruption as possible.

How did you get into housing?

I was looking for part-time work after having a baby and applied for a role as a maintenance assistant at Hightown 19 years ago. I later became the repairs team leader, before taking on my current role four years ago.

What is the best part of your job?

The variety – you never know what will happen on a day-to-day basis. My day doesn’t always go to plan and this certainly keeps me on my toes.

One of the reasons I’ve stayed at Hightown all these years is because of the number of care and supported housing schemes we have. I might only be one element of a bigger picture but I’m playing my part.

I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile and making a difference by ensuring our properties are not adding unnecessary complications to people’s lives. This can happen very quickly if they are not being maintained correctly.