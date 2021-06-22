Fuel poverty: how can it be tackled?

Fuel poverty has a huge impact. "A cold home can be a fire hazard and carbon monoxide poisoning can be a risk as well," says @LukeLoveridge2 CEO HomeLINK. (Sponsored) #UKHousing

It might be that landlords see rent payments being more inconsistent or people getting into arrears – or they might sacrifice food to pay the rent, for example, which then causes other issues. But there can sometimes be a bit of a lag in identifying those sorts of things.

It can lead to mental health issues, too; being unable to heat your home, having unaffordable bills – this can be very stressful. And this impacts on people’s health and well-being, which in turn has an impact on health services.

Those deaths happen because fuel poverty contributes to ill health – it can lead to respiratory diseases that might contribute to heart attacks or strokes, for example.

There are more than 10,000 excess winter deaths per year because people cannot afford to heat their homes [according to End Fuel Poverty Coalition]. That’s a huge amount for a developed country.

What impact can fuel poverty have on people’s lives and the properties they live in?

Having worked closely with social landlords on deploying [sensor technology] in people’s homes, I’ve seen first-hand and quite frequently people struggling, putting on extra jumpers and coats because their homes are freezing.

The latest government figures show that more than three million households – that’s one in five – in England alone live in fuel poverty.

It means you’re spending a disproportionate amount of your income on energy. That could be because you’re on a low income, but also because your home has low energy efficiency.

According to the government’s fuel poverty strategy report published in February, many of those who are living in fuel poverty don’t identify with the term, so let’s start with the simple question: what is fuel poverty?

Fuel poverty has been linked to fire safety issues. How are the two connected?

You wouldn’t think of a cold home being a fire hazard, but fuel poverty might mean that people turn to open fires, for example, warming themselves by burning things rather than turning their heating on. And people whose mental health is suffering as a result of not being able to pay their bills might not necessarily be monitoring those open fires closely enough. So all of those together contribute to increasing the risk of fire within a home.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can be a risk as well. If you haven’t turned on your boiler for a while – if you only use it intermittently – then it might be more prone [to leaking carbon monoxide].

Even if you just try to limit the amount of times you use your boiler you might start to create these sorts of issues.

What changes are being introduced that might influence this from a landlord perspective? And how can landlords help tenants who are struggling with energy bills?

There’s a huge push around more energy-efficient homes – improved ventilation and insulation, as well as smart metering, for example – particularly now, with the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) taking place in Glasgow in November. It’s really rising up the agenda. But it’s a huge task to retrofit current housing stock.

There has been a huge amount of retrofit work done already, but that can cause its own problems.

Once you start insulating and sealing up homes, that can start to cause damp mould – and that can cause other health issues to creep up.

We’ve got a number of insights around energy efficiency; we can look at the thermal efficiency of a home, and that’s particularly important in terms of retrofit, understanding what the baseline is and then what the impact [of retrofitted measures] has been on each home’s thermal efficiency.

But on the flipside of that we also have insight on ventilation that can tell us if there are any draughts coming through, for example, which again affects energy efficiency.

We can also tell if the house has been sealed up, and there’s no ventilation at all. It’s about finding a balance between these things.

Part of this, too, is about tenants’ awareness. It’s key that landlords educate tenants about the impact of fuel poverty. If their homes are cold, what does that mean for their health? If it’s below 18°C, for example, do people know that can exacerbate existing respiratory health problems? And who can they contact to address that?

A number of local authorities and social landlords can offer help in the form of hardship grants or income maximisation teams, for example, for people who might otherwise be suffering in silence.

We have an app that can help with this, or the information can be sent out in the form of a letter, to start to educate people on the effects that a cold home can have on their health.