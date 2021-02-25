Getting behind a better approach to arrears

In association with:

How has the pandemic affected the scale of the problem with social housing rent arrears?

There is no doubt that the pandemic, and resulting rising unemployment, have had an enormous impact on delayed payment of rent. The figures illustrate the scale of the problem. Back at the very start of the pandemic, a survey showed that in April alone median arrears had increased by 10%, meaning on average landlords missed out on 3.3% of their total rent income for the month.

Then later in the year, multiple landlords were reporting increased arrears in the six months to September 2020. One association, with 66,000 homes in London and the South East, said its rent arrears increased from 7.7% in the six months to 30 September 2019 to 9% in the same period in 2020.

And in September, official figures from the Regulator of Social Housing showed that arrears had reached their highest level in five years, with average rent collection rates standing at 97.2% at the end of June – the lowest level since 2013.

All this backs up the conversations I’ve been having with colleagues at housing associations. One told me that arrears had risen from £67,155 to £155,892 in the past 12 months.

So I think, in the coming 12 months, providers are potentially facing the biggest challenge they’ve ever seen with arrears.

Even if the pandemic begins to subside, some of its effects will prove long-lasting. Levels of unemployment and personal debt won’t go back to previously seen levels straight away, so social housing providers have to, at the very least, make plans for more effective rent collection for the medium term.

And while the pandemic has undoubtedly made the problem more acute, rent arrears had been steadily growing for some time.

More and more tenants are on Universal Credit, for instance, and so receive a single payment intended to help with all living costs – but it can be hard for vulnerable residents to allocate the necessary proportion of that to their rent.