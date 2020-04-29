Giant housing association increases completions by 70%

According to a stock market update, the 125,000-home landlord completed 2,101 new homes between April 2019 and April 2020, compared with 1,243 in the year previous.

Of the 2,101 homes completed, 86% were for affordable tenures. Inside Housing has asked Clarion to provide a further breakdown of tenures.

During the same period, Clarion started work on 2,572 new homes, compared with 2,663 homes started in 2019.

The organisation’s long-term development pipeline stands at 17,000 homes.

The group invested £565m in new homes in 2019/20, an 11% increase on the £510m spent in 2018/19. A further £99m was spent on its existing stock, while £16m was spent on fire safety work.