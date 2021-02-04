Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
GMCA launches pilot aimed at preventing young people becoming homeless
News
04.02.21
by Nathaniel Barker
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Nearly 2,000 housing association sales and mortgage renewals in London on hold due to EWS issues
London council’s 2,550-home regeneration scheme gets green light
Commons passes Labour’s cladding motion as Conservatives abstain
Five things we know about One Housing’s financial struggles
GMCA launches pilot aimed at preventing young people becoming homeless
South London housing association appoints new chair
The government’s refusal to back Labour’s plan to end the cladding scandal is an insult to homeowners
Barratt pays £56m to fix construction issues on legacy projects
RELATED STORIES
04.02.21
Stand up for social housing
04.02.21
Leaseholders must be protected from fire safety costs, says Law Society
03.02.21
Government launches social housing decarbonisation research
03.02.21
Welsh government set to exceed 20,000 affordable homes target
03.02.21
US asset management giant raises £190m from council pension funds for affordable housing venture
03.02.21
London council tenants demand compensation after being left without heating over winter
03.02.21
Government receives major backlash over permitted development rights expansion
02.02.21
Government review calls for immediate improvements at Croydon Council’s housing company
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved