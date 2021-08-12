Government allocates £578m to fix dangerous cladding through Building Safety Fund

Of the remaining buildings, 477 have been found to be ineligible, 548 have withdrawn applications, 342 are currently being reviewed, while 245 have provided insufficient evidence, with the government requesting additional details. An additional 545 did not provide evidence for an application to be reviewed

This means that of the 2,321 registrations that have been reviewed, 663 are proceeding with an application for funding, meaning well over one in three proceed.

London accounts for 1,628 of all registrations, with the rest of England making up the remaining 1,192 registration attempts.

In the social housing sector, there have been 222 claims, with 109 having been reviewed so far. Of these around 44 have been approved, with the government saying a further 36 have also technically been approved but the costs are currently being estimated. This means that 90 of the 109 claims have been successful.

The social housing sector application process is slightly different with housing associations and councils claiming directly to MHCLG through a separate portal.

The government also published its latest figures with regards to the allocation of the its £30m waking watch fund. The fund was launched last year and set up to support leaseholders facing excessive waking watch costs by providing them with funding in order to install fire alarm systems.

Waking watches involve paying individuals to carry out 24/7 patrols in blocks where fire safety issues have been discovered.

According to the data, there had been a total of 273 applications, representing 368 buildings. Of these 179 applications have been successful (264 buildings) and 58 applications had been rejected.

This means that the government has so far allocated £22.5m through the fund, meaning it has £7.5m left to spend. London had the most applications, with 111 buildings applying and £8.3m being handed to those buildings so far. However, the data does state that the Greater London Authority is still assessing data and it is not yet fully completed.