Government appoints new chief planner

The government has appointed a new chief planner.
Joanna Averley will become the first woman to occupy the post when she joins the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) in September. She will replace previous government chief planner Steve Quartermain, who stepped down at the end of March after 12 years in the role.
Ms Averley is currently head of urban design and integration at High Speed 2 Ltd, the firm tasked with delivering the government-backed rail project.
Housing minister Chris Pincher said via Twitter: “Joanna’s experience and fresh thinking will help to ensure the planning system delivers the homes we need, now and in the future.”
Ms Averley has previously been strategic manager for growth and development at Transport for London, deputy chief executive of the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment, and chief executive of the Centre for Cities thinktank.
The Royal Town Planning Institute said: “Joanna has exceptional experience in planning, design and infrastructure, and we very much look forward to working closely with her in her new role.”
