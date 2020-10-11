Government aware ‘punitive’ cladding fund would exclude certain leaseholders, policy document shows

This was in direct contrast to funding for alumnium composite material (ACM) cladding, where blocks continued to be eligible despite works starting.

“Given that the funding is limited and the objective of the scheme is not explicitly to protect leaseholders from bearing costs; including buildings which have been remediated would limit the effectiveness of the funding in accelerating the pace and volume of remedial work. On that basis it does not contribute to the objectives of the fund,” the policy paper said.

It added: “There could be a perception that the fund rewards failure or is punative [sic] to owners and leaseholders already proceeding with work.”

Nathan Prescott, a resident of Skyline who bought his flat in 2015 and now has a loan of £18,562 to repay told Inside Housing: “We were gobsmacked when we saw that, because it was so hard faced of them to say we knew this might happen.

“We did honestly feel it was inhumane. We weren’t looked at as people, we were looked at as a block of flats.

“Our freeholders did what the government told all freeholders to do. At the time they were banging the drum saying the works should proceed as quickly as possible.”

Mr Prescott was this week informed that he is being made redundant and faces the prospect of paying the £400 per month installments on his loan on top of his mortgage and service charges which have reached £250 a month due to spiralling insurance costs and waking watch.

He added: “My last day of employment is 15 October. I could barely could afford it when I was working but now I can’t. My physical and mental health has suffered massively and I just don’t feel I can start the process of looking for a job all over again.”

The repayments have been temporarily frozen while he searches for a new employment.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “We’re determined to help make homes safer, quicker - the £1 billion Building Safety Fund will remove the financial barriers that prevent buildings from being remediated at pace.”