Government confirms £12bn affordable homes cash will be spent over five years
News01/07/20by IH reporter
The government has issued clarification assuring that the full £12.2bn allocated under the Affordable Homes Programme will be spent over the next five years, following an announcement yesterday which appeared to extend it to 2028/29
