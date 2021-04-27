Government defeats amendment to protect cladding leaseholders for third time

The government is struggling to pass its Fire Safety Bill due to support in the House of Lord’s for an amendment which would prevent fire safety costs being passed on to the residents of affected buildings.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, housing minister Christopher Pincher described the amendment as “unworkable and inappropriate”, saying it would delay works by preventing even minor costs being passed on to the residents of a building.

But he faced a series of MPs, including several from his own party, who spoke against the current legal position - where leaseholders have no meaningful protection from vast bills and face crippling costs for insurance and waking watch provision in the meantime.

Sarah Jones, shadow housing minister, said: “Does the government only care about the donors who keep its prime minister in fancy furniture, so he can spend £60,000 on curtains in Number 10 while their are nurses and key workers who face £60,000 bills for cladding replacement with no wealthy donor to bail them out?”