Government defeats amendment to protect cladding leaseholders for third time

MPs have once more voted down an amendment to prevent fire safety costs being passed on to leaseholders, despite a rebellion by a number of Conservative MPs including former leader Iain Duncan Smith.
The government is struggling to pass its Fire Safety Bill due to support in the House of Lord’s for an amendment which would prevent fire safety costs being passed on to the residents of affected buildings.
Speaking in the House of Commons today, housing minister Christopher Pincher described the amendment as “unworkable and inappropriate”, saying it would delay works by preventing even minor costs being passed on to the residents of a building.
But he faced a series of MPs, including several from his own party, who spoke against the current legal position - where leaseholders have no meaningful protection from vast bills and face crippling costs for insurance and waking watch provision in the meantime.
Sarah Jones, shadow housing minister, said: “Does the government only care about the donors who keep its prime minister in fancy furniture, so he can spend £60,000 on curtains in Number 10 while their are nurses and key workers who face £60,000 bills for cladding replacement with no wealthy donor to bail them out?”
Among those to speak in favour of the amendment were Iain Duncan Smith, the former work and pensions secretary and Conservative Party leader, who said he would vote for it to “articulate a cry for help” from affected constituents.
However, the amendment was defeated with 320 MPs voting against it and 256 in favour. This shows a marginal increase for the rebels since a vote in March, which passed with 322 MPs in favour and 253 against.
The Scottish National Party has abstained on the bill which only covers England, despite many other non-English MPs including all six Scottish Conservatives voting on it.
The bill now returns to the House of Lords later today, where peers have another opportunity to return it to the Commons - raising the possibility of it running out of time to pass in this Parliamentary session, and needing to be reintroduced from scratch after the Queen’s Speech next month.
The government has offered £5.1bn in funding to leaseholders in buildings above 18m and plans to introduce a forced loans system for those in buildings between 11m and 18m.
However, this funding only covers the specific work to remove dangerous cladding meaning leaseholders still face enormous bills. Those in blocks below 11m have no support whatsoever.
Inside Housing reported this morning that the loans programme requires future legislation to pass before being rolled out and may not be in place for years as a result.
