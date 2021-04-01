ao link
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Government ditches plans to raise small sites threshold for affordable housing
News
01.04.21
by Dominic Brady
The government has U-turned on proposals to increase the limit at which affordable homes must be included on developments from 10 to 40 or 50
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
The Right to Buy changes are good but not good enough
Charity Commission investigates exempt provider as auditor raises ‘serious financial management issues’
Grenfell Tower Inquiry expert’s son is head of fire safety at RBKC
Non-compliant for-profit stripped of registered provider status by English regulator
Expansion of permitted development rights a ‘golden gift for unscrupulous developers’
Government ditches plans to raise small sites threshold for affordable housing
The Week in Housing: an investigation and a de-registration take centre stage
Shared owners to be given 990-year leases as government confirms raft of changes to tenure
RELATED STORIES
01.04.21
Expansion of permitted development rights a ‘golden gift for unscrupulous developers’
01.04.21
Shared owners to be given 990-year leases as government confirms raft of changes to tenure
01.04.21
15 minutes with... Ben Denton, managing director of Legal & General Affordable Homes
31.03.21
Rough sleeper wins High Court appeal over security of tenure linked to Everyone In scheme
31.03.21
Almost 40% fewer social homes let during first six months of pandemic
31.03.21
Tenant-led housing association downgraded in latest regulatory judgements
31.03.21
REIT acquires 191 shared ownership properties from major landlord
31.03.21
Tackling inequalities: does what gets measured actually get done?
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved