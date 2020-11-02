Government guidance 'endorsed' use of deadly ACM cladding panels before Grenfell, expert says

Government guidance before Grenfell “endorsed” the deadly cladding panels used on the tower, one of the inquiry’s expert witnesses has concluded.
Paul Hyett, an architect with more than 40 years professional experience and a former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), said official guidance permitted the use of cladding with a ‘Class 0’ rating on high rises.
The Reynobond ACM panels installed on Grenfell had a certificate from the British Board of Agrement which said they “may be regarded” as having this rating.
“lt is therefore my opinion that the guidance… endorsed, in principle at least, the use of the Reynobond Aluminium Composite Panels for use on a project such as Grenfell Tower,” he wrote.
“lt is my further opinion that most architects would have considered that such endorsement indicated that, in principle, the panels also met the requirements of the building regulations. That would certainly have been my conclusion.”
This has been a conclusion the government has vociferously resisted since the fire – issuing a clarification just eight days after the fire which insisted composite cladding panels were required to meet the higher standard of ‘limited combustibility’ and branding the cladding on Grenfell ‘banned’.
They said this was because of a reference to ‘filler material’ in its guidance, Approved Document B (ADB), which they claimed referred to the combustible polyethylene core of a cladding panel.
But Mr Hyett rejected this. “I do not think that the authors of ADB intended the term ’filler’ or ’filler material’ to mean any part of a composite material (e.g. aluminium composite panel) that is factory manufactured and delivered to site as a finished product,” he wrote. “Rather, it is something (either solid (e.g. polystyrene), granular (e.g. sand) or fluid (e.g. mastic)) that is put into, squeezed into, or poured into a host environment.”
This issue has been hotly debated since the fire, with some industry figures accusing the government of seeking to dodge liability for the cladding crisis by reinterpreting its guidance.
Ministers and officials had been warned since a select committee report in 1999 that the Class 0 standard needed to be tightened, including several written warnings following the Lakanal House fire in 2009, but no amendment was ever made to guidance.
Mr Hyett has not yet been questioned on this conclusion. His view differs from Beryl Menzies, an expert on building control, who advised last week that cladding should have been limited combustibility due in part to industry guidance other than Approved Document B.
Despite his conclusion on the cladding panels, he also said the use of combustible insulation behind the aluminium cladding was clearly not permitted on a high rise. He insulation used - Celotex RS5000 - should have been "rejected from the outset as an insulation material suitable for use" on the tower.
Due to this and other errors, he said there was a "widespread failure" on the part of the architects, Studio E, to follow the guidance in the document.
The first phase of the inquiry concluded that Grenfell breached the headline building regulation that requires external walls to "adequately resist the spread of flame". Approved Document B is intended to be the official guidance on how to meet that standard.
However, the correct interpretation of the guidance on cladding panels remains crucial in unpicking the cladding crisis currently gripping the country, with many problematic systems also utilising cladding certified to a ‘Class 0’ standard.
Today, Mr Hyett gave a presentation to the inquiry where he built up a 3D model of the cladding system as designed by architects on the Grenfell project, Studio E.
This illustrated known flaws such as cavity barriers placed at the lines between flats rather than above windows, the use of combustible insulation and the large gap created by moving the new windows forward.
He also demonstrated a means to have built up the system using non-combustible insulation and correctly positioned barriers which would have achieved a similar aesthetic appearance, albeit with a thicker wall.
Before Mr Hyett gave evidence, chair Sir Martin Moore-Bick confirmed it will continue when the country enters its second lockdown period on Thursday.
He said that as the inquiry is a workplace with “robust measures” in place to ensure safety it was able to continue its operations under the rules – although he added that this may need to be reconsidered if the situation changes.
In March, the inquiry was put on hold for more than 10 weeks due to lockdown and the need to adapt the venue for socially distanced hearings.
The inquiry continues.
